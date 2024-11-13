Left Menu

Rashid Latif Calls for Halt on India-Pakistan Cricket Until Issues Resolved

Former cricketer Rashid Latif suggests the ICC should withhold tournament hosting rights from India and Pakistan until they resolve diplomatic issues. Latif claims India's security concerns are unwarranted, advocating for a pause in bilateral matches. The Pakistan Cricket Board seeks clarity from the ICC on tournament logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:25 IST
In a bold statement, former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has advocated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop awarding major tournaments to India and Pakistan until the two nations resolve their long-standing issues. Latif believes withholding hosting rights could pressure both countries to negotiate.

Latif criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing weak security concerns. He emphasized that the ICC's security team found Pakistan safe for hosting; thus, India's refusal lacks a solid foundation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally requested the ICC for a written explanation from the BCCI on its inability to travel. Despite potential challenges, Latif remains certain that Pakistan cricket can progress without matches against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

