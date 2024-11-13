Rashid Latif Calls for Halt on India-Pakistan Cricket Until Issues Resolved

In a bold statement, former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has advocated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop awarding major tournaments to India and Pakistan until the two nations resolve their long-standing issues. Latif believes withholding hosting rights could pressure both countries to negotiate.

Latif criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing weak security concerns. He emphasized that the ICC's security team found Pakistan safe for hosting; thus, India's refusal lacks a solid foundation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally requested the ICC for a written explanation from the BCCI on its inability to travel. Despite potential challenges, Latif remains certain that Pakistan cricket can progress without matches against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)