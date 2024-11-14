Thrilling T20 Showdown: India vs South Africa

In a gripping T20 International held on Wednesday, South Africa set a challenging target of 208/7 against India. Significant contributions came from Marco Jansen, who scored 54 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen, who added 41 runs to the tally.

India's bowling attack was led by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three vital wickets, giving away just 37 runs in his four-over spell. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel each chipped in with one wicket, though they faced some resistance from the Proteas' batsmen.

Despite the efforts of Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, who both bowled the full quota of their overs, South Africa managed to post a competitive total, setting the stage for an exciting second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)