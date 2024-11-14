Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Explosive Century Seals India's Victory

Tilak Varma showcased an extraordinary batting display, scoring 107* runs off 56 balls, leading India to a commanding victory over South Africa in the 3rd T20I. The young left-hander was declared 'Player of the Match' after guiding India to a formidable total of 219/6 with his blistering century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:06 IST
Tilak Varma's Explosive Century Seals India's Victory
Tilak Varma. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a thrilling encounter at the SuperSport Park, India clinched victory over South Africa in the third T20I of the series, with Tilak Varma's remarkable batting stealing the show. Varma, the star of the match, delivered an unbeaten knock of 107 runs, gracing his innings with eight fours and seven colossal sixes.

Crucial during the chase, Varma reflected on the memorable performance, expressing his gratitude towards captain Suryakumar Yadav for the opportunity to bat at number three. Varma's impeccable timing came through when the team needed it most, securing the Player of the Match title with a sizzling strike rate of 191.07.

Despite South Africa's efforts, led by Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen's assertive innings, it was Arshdeep's key breakthroughs with the ball that ensured India's triumph. The bowlers held their nerve, with Arshdeep taking three vital wickets as India wrapped up a commanding victory, marking a standout series performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024