Left Menu

Unlocking India's $130B Sports Potential: A Vision for 2030

The Indian sports industry is projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030, driven by government investments, digital adoption, and increased sports engagement among the population. The sector could double its tax and employment contributions, with significant potential for international success through grassroots initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:39 IST
Unlocking India's $130B Sports Potential: A Vision for 2030
  • Country:
  • India

India's sports industry is poised for monumental growth, expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030, according to the 'Think Sports' report by Google and Deloitte. This represents a significant surge from USD 52 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent, nearly double that of India's GDP.

Key drivers of this expansion include enhanced government funding, increased quality sports content, and the rapid digital adoption among India's 655 million sports fans. The report projects up to 10.5 million job creations and a rise in indirect tax revenue to USD 21 billion by 2030, underscored by the socio-economic benefits of sports.

Former Indian national cricket captain Anil Kumble underscored the importance of grassroots development, calling for investments in infrastructure, talent identification programs, and expert coaching. As digital platforms reshape sports consumption, especially among Gen Z, the industry's shift with a fan base increasingly engaging online becomes apparent, with women constituting 36 percent of this audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024