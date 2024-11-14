Unlocking India's $130B Sports Potential: A Vision for 2030

India's sports industry is poised for monumental growth, expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030, according to the 'Think Sports' report by Google and Deloitte. This represents a significant surge from USD 52 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent, nearly double that of India's GDP.

Key drivers of this expansion include enhanced government funding, increased quality sports content, and the rapid digital adoption among India's 655 million sports fans. The report projects up to 10.5 million job creations and a rise in indirect tax revenue to USD 21 billion by 2030, underscored by the socio-economic benefits of sports.

Former Indian national cricket captain Anil Kumble underscored the importance of grassroots development, calling for investments in infrastructure, talent identification programs, and expert coaching. As digital platforms reshape sports consumption, especially among Gen Z, the industry's shift with a fan base increasingly engaging online becomes apparent, with women constituting 36 percent of this audience.

