Ravi Shastri's Confidence in Virat Kohli Ahead of Australian Test Series

Former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri is confident that Virat Kohli has the ability to overcome his current poor form and excel in the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. Shastri emphasizes the importance of maintaining calm during the initial phase of the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:03 IST
Former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's potential to turn around his recent poor form during the imminent five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Kohli, who has faced a rough patch across all formats with limited success in recent months, is likely to find solace and opportunities in Australia, according to Shastri. The former coach recalled Kohli's impressive history in Australia, marked by significant performances in past tours.

Shastri advised Kohli to maintain calmness during the initial phase of the series. He stressed that avoiding haste and establishing a steady pace in the first few innings would be pivotal for Kohli's success on this tour.

