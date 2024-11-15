Son Heung-min's Historic Goal Boosts South Korea's World Cup Hopes

Son Heung-min reached a significant milestone by scoring his 50th international goal, aiding South Korea in securing a 3-1 win against Kuwait. This performance marked a crucial step toward their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

The Tottenham star struck decisively with a penalty, extending the lead for South Korea, who now sit five points ahead in Group B following the crucial victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Elsewhere, regional rivals contended fiercely; however, South Korea's focused performance and strategic advantage set them on a promising path to secure their World Cup berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)