Son Heung-min's Historic Goal Boosts South Korea's World Cup Hopes

Son Heung-min netted his 50th international goal to lead South Korea to a 3-1 victory over Kuwait in World Cup qualifiers. This win strengthens South Korea's position at the top of Group B, moving five points clear with five games left. Other key matches had mixed results.

Son Heung-min
  • Country:
  • Australia

Son Heung-min reached a significant milestone by scoring his 50th international goal, aiding South Korea in securing a 3-1 win against Kuwait. This performance marked a crucial step toward their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

The Tottenham star struck decisively with a penalty, extending the lead for South Korea, who now sit five points ahead in Group B following the crucial victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Elsewhere, regional rivals contended fiercely; however, South Korea's focused performance and strategic advantage set them on a promising path to secure their World Cup berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

