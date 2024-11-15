France and Italy Secure Quarterfinal Spots as England Gets Revenge in Nations League

France and Italy have locked in their positions in the quarterfinals of the revamped Nations League after a tense night of soccer, where security concerns overshadowed the game between France and Israel.

France secured its spot despite a 0-0 draw in a match under tight security after previous unrest in Amsterdam connected to Maccabi Tel Aviv. Italy triumphed 1-0 over Belgium, securing their advancement alongside France.

Meanwhile, England rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Greece, easing disappointment from an earlier defeat. The incidents around the France-Israel match drew attention to broader safety concerns, with extensive police presence underscoring the event in Paris.

