France and Italy Secure Quarterfinal Spots as England Gets Revenge in Nations League
France and Italy qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals, with France drawing against Israel and Italy defeating Belgium. England avenged a previous loss to Greece, winning 3-0 in Athens. The match between France and Israel involved extensive security due to recent violence during Maccabi Tel Aviv's European match in Amsterdam.
France and Italy have locked in their positions in the quarterfinals of the revamped Nations League after a tense night of soccer, where security concerns overshadowed the game between France and Israel.
France secured its spot despite a 0-0 draw in a match under tight security after previous unrest in Amsterdam connected to Maccabi Tel Aviv. Italy triumphed 1-0 over Belgium, securing their advancement alongside France.
Meanwhile, England rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Greece, easing disappointment from an earlier defeat. The incidents around the France-Israel match drew attention to broader safety concerns, with extensive police presence underscoring the event in Paris.
