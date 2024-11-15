Left Menu

Ranieri's Return: The Homecoming Coach of Roma

Claudio Ranieri has returned from retirement to manage AS Roma, his third stint with the club where he began his career. After rejecting various offers, Ranieri was persuaded to return 'home' following Roma's managerial change. He will remain in a senior role post-season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:09 IST
Ranieri's Return: The Homecoming Coach of Roma
Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri, the seasoned football manager, has emerged from retirement to lead AS Roma, marking his third managerial spell with the club, where he started his playing career. Despite numerous offers, it was the allure of home that coaxed him back after Roma faced another managerial shake-up.

Ranieri, renowned for guiding Leicester City to a historic Premier League title, previously announced his retirement following a successful stint with Cagliari. However, with Roma's managerial crisis, the 73-year-old Italian couldn't resist the chance to return to his roots, affirming his long-term commitment to the club in a senior management role post-coaching.

In addressing recent managerial woes and player issues, Ranieri emphasized his autonomy in team decisions, notably dismissing speculations surrounding Paulo Dybala's contract-related absence. Preparations for his first match against Napoli are underway as he aims for stability and success for Roma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024