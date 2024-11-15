Left Menu

Star-Studded IPL Auction Set to Dazzle in Jeddah

The upcoming Indian Premier League auction in Jeddah will feature a select 574 players, including big names like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. With a top base price of Rs 2 crore, the auction highlights India's cricket prowess. Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest participant.

Updated: 15-11-2024 21:08 IST
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, slated for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, will showcase a talent-packed roster of 574 players. Among these, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul headline the event with a commanding base price of Rs 2 crore.

Notably, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar is set to be the youngest entrant in the auction, priced at Rs 30 lakh. The auction sees participation from 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, fine-tuned from an original pool of 1574 contenders.

Puniab Kings, armed with Rs 110.50 crore, look determined to secure key players, with Pant emerging as a likely top buy. Other prominent names include Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and global stars like Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

