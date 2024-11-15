Star-Studded IPL Auction Set to Dazzle in Jeddah
The upcoming Indian Premier League auction in Jeddah will feature a select 574 players, including big names like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. With a top base price of Rs 2 crore, the auction highlights India's cricket prowess. Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest participant.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, slated for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, will showcase a talent-packed roster of 574 players. Among these, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul headline the event with a commanding base price of Rs 2 crore.
Notably, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar is set to be the youngest entrant in the auction, priced at Rs 30 lakh. The auction sees participation from 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, fine-tuned from an original pool of 1574 contenders.
Puniab Kings, armed with Rs 110.50 crore, look determined to secure key players, with Pant emerging as a likely top buy. Other prominent names include Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and global stars like Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
