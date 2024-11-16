Left Menu

Swiatek Leads Poland to Billie Jean King Cup Quarters

Iga Swiatek propelled Poland into the Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals by defeating Paula Badosa, with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory over Spain. Swiatek's win followed Magda Linette's tense match against Sara Sorribes Tormo. Britain also advanced, with Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter defeating Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 16-11-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 04:13 IST
Iga Swiatek, World No. 2 in women's tennis, showcased her tenacity on Friday as she powered Poland into the Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals by overcoming Paula Badosa in a strenuous 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 battle in Spain. This success was pivotal for Poland, marking their first advancement to the quarter-finals since 2015. Swiatek's performance followed a hard-earned victory by Poland's Magda Linette over Sara Sorribes Tormo, providing a strong foundation for Poland's team success.

Meanwhile, Britain progressed to the last eight after a 2-0 victory against Germany, fueled by wins from Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter. Raducanu, making a return post-injury, secured her match 6-4, 6-4 against Jule Niemeier. Boulter followed suit, decisively beating Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2, setting up a quarter-final clash with reigning champions Canada.

Adding to the weekend's excitement, Saturday's quarter-final showdowns include encounters between Japan and last year's finalists Italy, while Australia faces Slovakia, who recently ousted the United States. The tennis world watches as these national battles unfold with fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

