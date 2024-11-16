Left Menu

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes Dashed After Draw with Angola

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 following a 1-1 draw with Angola. They needed a win to keep their hopes alive, but remained bottom of their group. Other teams like Zambia, Mali, and Zimbabwe secured their qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:28 IST
Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes Dashed After Draw with Angola
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Angola

Ghana's streak of appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end after a 1-1 draw with Angola last Friday. The Black Stars, four-time champions, needed a victory in their penultimate group game to have any chance of qualifying for the tournament set to take place in Morocco next year.

The match, played in Talatona, saw Ghana taking an early lead with a stunning free kick by Jordan Ayew. However, the home team equalized in the 64th minute when Felicio Milson assisted Zini. Despite Ghana's earlier assist from Niger in beating Sudan, their chances dwindled as they remain at the bottom of Group F.

Several other teams, including Zambia, Mali, and Zimbabwe, secured their spots on Friday, adding to the list of previously qualified teams before the weekend's games. With five slots still available, the competition continues through Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

