Neeraj Goyat Triumphs Over Brazilian Whindersson Nunes at Jake Paul Event

India's acclaimed boxer Neeraj Goyat emerged triumphant against Brazilian star Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight clash held on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix event. The much-anticipated match took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, captivating boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

Goyat, a prominent WBC Asia titleholder, showcased his dominance over Nunes right from the start. The Indian boxer launched an aggressive assault in the opening round, successfully executing a counter left hook and skillfully landing punches, which set the tone for the rest of the fight.

Despite experiencing fatigue in the second round, Goyat displayed resilience by pushing Nunes against the ropes, unleashing a flurry of punches. As the rounds progressed, Goyat maintained control, strategically outmaneuvering Nunes and landing significant blows, eventually securing a unanimous decision victory with a 60-54 score.

(With inputs from agencies.)