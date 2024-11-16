Left Menu

Neeraj Goyat Triumphs Over Brazilian Whindersson Nunes at Jake Paul Event

In a thrilling encounter at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, India's Neeraj Goyat showcased his prowess by defeating Brazilian Whindersson Nunes in a six-round super-middleweight match. Goyat dominated from the outset, ultimately securing a unanimous victory with a score of 60-54.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST
India boxer Neeraj Goyat (Photo: Neeraj Goyat Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's acclaimed boxer Neeraj Goyat emerged triumphant against Brazilian star Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight clash held on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix event. The much-anticipated match took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, captivating boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

Goyat, a prominent WBC Asia titleholder, showcased his dominance over Nunes right from the start. The Indian boxer launched an aggressive assault in the opening round, successfully executing a counter left hook and skillfully landing punches, which set the tone for the rest of the fight.

Despite experiencing fatigue in the second round, Goyat displayed resilience by pushing Nunes against the ropes, unleashing a flurry of punches. As the rounds progressed, Goyat maintained control, strategically outmaneuvering Nunes and landing significant blows, eventually securing a unanimous decision victory with a 60-54 score.

