Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tactics: A 'Prickly' Predicament for Indian Cricket Team

Former Australian captain Tim Paine raised concerns about Gautam Gambhir's 'prickly' coaching style potentially impacting the Indian cricket team. He suggests that Gambhir's approach might not be suitable for maintaining team morale.

The Indian team, recently defeated 0-3 by New Zealand, faces the challenge of defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Paine contrasts Gambhir's style with former coach Ravi Shastri's energetic and motivating approach, which previously led to success.

Paine argues that Gambhir's reaction to Ricky Ponting's comments about Virat Kohli highlights a tendency to crack under pressure, which he believes is India's 'biggest concern' ahead of the series in Perth.

