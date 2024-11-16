Left Menu

ICC Drops PoK Cities from Champions Trophy Tour

The ICC has revised the Champions Trophy Tour to exclude cities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after India objected. The tour will now feature Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. The move follows strong objections from India to the tour's inclusion of PoK cities, a disputed territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has swiftly altered the itinerary for the Champions Trophy Tour, excluding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) cities following strong objections from India. The revised route now includes Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Abbottabad in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

The tour, starting in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, will visit several highlighted cities such as Taxila and Khanpur on November 17, Abbottabad on November 18, Murree on November 19, Nathia Gali on November 20, and end in Karachi from November 22 to 25. Originally listed locations like Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad, located in the contentious PoK region, were removed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed strong disapproval.

Ahead of its journey through various nations including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and India, the Trophy Tour will enrich engagements with a series named 'Champion on Tour', offering fans a glimpse into cultures through food, music, and cricket. With India hesitant to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the ICC and the PCB are collaborating on alternatives, such as a possible shift to the UAE or South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

