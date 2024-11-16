Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Shubman Gill, India's key batter, suffers a left thumb fracture, potentially ruling him out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His absence could destabilize India's top-order, especially if captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable. Lokesh Rahul is also injured, while Mohammed Shami prepares to join the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
India faces a critical setback as top-order batter Shubman Gill suffers a left thumb fracture, likely sidelining him from the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting November 22.
Gill sustained the injury during intra-squad match simulation and is now awaiting recovery, which typically takes 14 days for a fracture to heal.
With skipper Rohit Sharma potentially absent and Lokesh Rahul nursing a bruised elbow, India's batting line-up appears thin, raising the possibility of Abhimanyu Easwaran's Test debut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Series Defeat
Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Whitewash by New Zealand
Mohammed Shami's Delayed Return to the Pitch: Fitness and Strategy Concerns
Rohit Sharma Targets Redemption in Upcoming Australia Series
Rohit Sharma Uncertain About Perth Test Participation Amidst BGT Anticipation