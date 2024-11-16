Left Menu

Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Shubman Gill, India's key batter, suffers a left thumb fracture, potentially ruling him out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His absence could destabilize India's top-order, especially if captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable. Lokesh Rahul is also injured, while Mohammed Shami prepares to join the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST
Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a critical setback as top-order batter Shubman Gill suffers a left thumb fracture, likely sidelining him from the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting November 22.

Gill sustained the injury during intra-squad match simulation and is now awaiting recovery, which typically takes 14 days for a fracture to heal.

With skipper Rohit Sharma potentially absent and Lokesh Rahul nursing a bruised elbow, India's batting line-up appears thin, raising the possibility of Abhimanyu Easwaran's Test debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024