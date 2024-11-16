Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India faces a critical setback as top-order batter Shubman Gill suffers a left thumb fracture, likely sidelining him from the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting November 22.

Gill sustained the injury during intra-squad match simulation and is now awaiting recovery, which typically takes 14 days for a fracture to heal.

With skipper Rohit Sharma potentially absent and Lokesh Rahul nursing a bruised elbow, India's batting line-up appears thin, raising the possibility of Abhimanyu Easwaran's Test debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)