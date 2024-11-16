Spencer Johnson's Stunning Five-Wicket Haul Seals Series for Australia

In a thrilling cricket encounter, Spencer Johnson delivered a stellar bowling performance, guiding Australia to a 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20 International. With this win, the hosts clinched the series 2-0.

The Australian seam bowler wreaked havoc on Pakistan's top order, claiming five wickets. Despite the visitors' recovery and resilience shown by Usman Khan, who scored a half-century, and Irfan Khan's unbeaten effort, they were bowled out for 134.

Earlier, Australia struggled with the bat, reaching 147-9, largely due to standout performances by Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi. As the series heads to Hobart for its final match, both teams are keen to assert their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)