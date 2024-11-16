Left Menu

Spencer Johnson's Stunning Five-Wicket Haul Seals Series for Australia

Spencer Johnson's exceptional five-wicket performance led Australia to a 13-run victory against Pakistan in the second T20 International, securing the series 2-0. Despite a resilient innings from Usman Khan and Irfan Khan, Pakistan fell short at 134. Rauf and Abbas Afridi's bowling helped restrict Australia to 147-9.

Updated: 16-11-2024 17:32 IST
In a thrilling cricket encounter, Spencer Johnson delivered a stellar bowling performance, guiding Australia to a 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20 International. With this win, the hosts clinched the series 2-0.

The Australian seam bowler wreaked havoc on Pakistan's top order, claiming five wickets. Despite the visitors' recovery and resilience shown by Usman Khan, who scored a half-century, and Irfan Khan's unbeaten effort, they were bowled out for 134.

Earlier, Australia struggled with the bat, reaching 147-9, largely due to standout performances by Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi. As the series heads to Hobart for its final match, both teams are keen to assert their dominance.

