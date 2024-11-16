Shilanand Lakra's Hat-Trick Leads Odisha to National Hockey Glory

In a thrilling display of skill and agility, India international Shilanand Lakra netted a hat-trick to propel Odisha to victory in the senior men's National Hockey Championship. The team triumphed over Haryana with a decisive 5-1 win in the final held on Saturday.

The match saw Rajat Akash Tirkey seize an early advantage for Odisha in the 11th minute. Pratap Lakra doubled the lead by converting a penalty stroke in the third quarter. Shilanand stole the spotlight with three back-to-back goals in the game's final stages, nullifying a lone goal from Haryana's Joginder Singh.

In another match, Uttar Pradesh edged past Manipur 2-1 to secure third place. Led by captain Lalit Kumar Upadhyay's early goal, the team held firm despite Manipur's equalizer. Rajkumar Pal's strategic gameplay sealed the win in the 54th minute.

