Cheslin Kolbe's Dazzling Tries Secure South Africa's Triumph at Twickenham

Cheslin Kolbe mesmerized spectators with two brilliant tries, steering South Africa to a 29-20 victory over England at Twickenham. Despite a valiant effort from Steve Borthwick's squad, it wasn't enough to prevent their fifth consecutive defeat, leaving the home crowd longing for victory.

The match ignited from the outset with five tries in the initial 26 minutes. Sleightholme's try initially put England in front, but South Africa responded with a ten-minute burst, capitalized by Kolbe, to seize control. They remained resilient despite losing temporary leads, thanks to exemplary finishes by their backs.

Marcus Smith's penalty temporarily lifted England ahead, but Handre Pollard's long-range penalty and Kolbe's second explosive try sealed the result for the Springboks. As England searched for redemption in the closing minutes, South Africa's staunch defense ensured their triumph, advancing their standing following a recent victory over Scotland.

