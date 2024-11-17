Unity in Motion: Mendhar's Marathon for Peace
A mini marathon in Mendhar of Jammu & Kashmir, organized by the Army's Bhimber Gali brigade, saw participation from 400 locals. Part of the larger Operation Sadbhavana, it aimed to foster unity, promote culture, and empower youth, setting the stage for further community events on November 25.
In a vibrant display of community spirit, hundreds gathered in Mendhar, Jammu & Kashmir, to participate in a mini marathon organized by the Army's Bhimber Gali brigade on Sunday. This inaugural event precedes the larger Mendhar sports festival, a component of Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at fostering unity and strengthening civil-military relations.
The marathon attracted 400 enthusiastic participants from local schools and colleges, who competed in two age categories: 15-30 years and 31-45 years. Exhibiting remarkable spirit and resilience, the runners showcased their competitive prowess, reflecting the Army's goals of promoting a healthy lifestyle and community engagement.
Scheduled for November 25, the event's grand finale promises cultural events and a dog show, aiming to further involve and empower the community. Special stalls will be set up to encourage the youth and provide them opportunities to contribute to nation-building, thus aligning with Operation Sadbhavana's objectives of peace and development.
