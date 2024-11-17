Left Menu

Unity in Motion: Mendhar's Marathon for Peace

A mini marathon in Mendhar of Jammu & Kashmir, organized by the Army's Bhimber Gali brigade, saw participation from 400 locals. Part of the larger Operation Sadbhavana, it aimed to foster unity, promote culture, and empower youth, setting the stage for further community events on November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:36 IST
Unity in Motion: Mendhar's Marathon for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of community spirit, hundreds gathered in Mendhar, Jammu & Kashmir, to participate in a mini marathon organized by the Army's Bhimber Gali brigade on Sunday. This inaugural event precedes the larger Mendhar sports festival, a component of Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at fostering unity and strengthening civil-military relations.

The marathon attracted 400 enthusiastic participants from local schools and colleges, who competed in two age categories: 15-30 years and 31-45 years. Exhibiting remarkable spirit and resilience, the runners showcased their competitive prowess, reflecting the Army's goals of promoting a healthy lifestyle and community engagement.

Scheduled for November 25, the event's grand finale promises cultural events and a dog show, aiming to further involve and empower the community. Special stalls will be set up to encourage the youth and provide them opportunities to contribute to nation-building, thus aligning with Operation Sadbhavana's objectives of peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024