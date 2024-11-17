Unity in Motion: Mendhar's Marathon for Peace

In a vibrant display of community spirit, hundreds gathered in Mendhar, Jammu & Kashmir, to participate in a mini marathon organized by the Army's Bhimber Gali brigade on Sunday. This inaugural event precedes the larger Mendhar sports festival, a component of Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at fostering unity and strengthening civil-military relations.

The marathon attracted 400 enthusiastic participants from local schools and colleges, who competed in two age categories: 15-30 years and 31-45 years. Exhibiting remarkable spirit and resilience, the runners showcased their competitive prowess, reflecting the Army's goals of promoting a healthy lifestyle and community engagement.

Scheduled for November 25, the event's grand finale promises cultural events and a dog show, aiming to further involve and empower the community. Special stalls will be set up to encourage the youth and provide them opportunities to contribute to nation-building, thus aligning with Operation Sadbhavana's objectives of peace and development.

