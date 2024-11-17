Left Menu

Pressure Cooker: Kohli Set for Emotion-Fueled Battle in Australia

Cricket legend Glenn McGrath believes Australia can leverage an emotional Virat Kohli, under pressure after a New Zealand defeat. Despite Kohli's past success in Australia, McGrath warns targeting him may either hinder or motivate the Indian batting star during the upcoming Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricket legend Glenn McGrath has asserted that Australia could exploit an emotional Virat Kohli, who is expected to be under pressure during the upcoming Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth. Kohli, a key figure in India's batting lineup, faces a challenging start after India's recent 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand.

India, though dominant in the last four Test series against Australia, grapple with pressures as Virat Kohli wrestles with his form. Over six matches this year, his average stands at a meager 22.72. With injuries sidelining Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma's participation uncertain, Kohli bears the responsibility to lead India's batting effort.

Despite McGrath's cautioning, Kohli's past performance in Australia is noteworthy, with an average of 54.08. McGrath acknowledges this, adding, "If they go hard at him...he might sort of lift." As the series looms, Kohli's emotional resilience could either empower or encumber his performance against the Australian bowling attack.

