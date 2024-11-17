Left Menu

Jon Jones' Spectacular Knockout at UFC 309: A Legendary Night

Jon Jones executed a spectacular knockout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, solidifying his status as a legendary fighter. The American showed dominance at Madison Square Garden, defeating Miocic with a decisive kick. In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira secured a victory, reclaiming his place in the lightweight title race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:11 IST
On a thrilling night at UFC 309, Jon Jones delivered a stunning knockout against Stipe Miocic, cementing his legacy as perhaps the greatest fighter in the sport's history.

The Madison Square Garden event saw Jones, 37, maintain control throughout, ending the fight with a formidable spinning back-kick.

In another highlight, Charles Oliveira's victory over Michael Chandler positioned him as a contender for the lightweight title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

