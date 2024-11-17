Jon Jones' Spectacular Knockout at UFC 309: A Legendary Night

On a thrilling night at UFC 309, Jon Jones delivered a stunning knockout against Stipe Miocic, cementing his legacy as perhaps the greatest fighter in the sport's history.

The Madison Square Garden event saw Jones, 37, maintain control throughout, ending the fight with a formidable spinning back-kick.

In another highlight, Charles Oliveira's victory over Michael Chandler positioned him as a contender for the lightweight title.

(With inputs from agencies.)