KL Rahul's Return at Nets Eases Indian Cricket Concerns

KL Rahul's successful net session eases fitness concerns ahead of India's Test against Australia at Optus Stadium. With Shubman Gill injured and Rohit Sharma absent, Rahul's presence offers relief to the team. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan remain in Australia as additional batting options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:21 IST
KL Rahul, the seasoned Indian cricketer, batted confidently at the nets on Sunday, easing concerns over his fitness before the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, starting November 22.

The news is a relief for India, grappling with potential team changes due to Shubman Gill's injury and the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, celebrating the birth of his second child.

Rahul, who had sought medical attention following an elbow injury, showed no signs of discomfort during a three-hour practice session. Meanwhile, India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, also trained extensively at the WACA. Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan are set to stay in Australia as the team heads to Optus Stadium for match drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

