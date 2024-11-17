India's Test Series Hurdles: Injuries and Uncertainties

With Shubman Gill's participation in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth looking unlikely due to a hand injury, batter KL Rahul's return to training came as a significant boost for Team India on Sunday. Rahul had left the nets early during an intra-squad match simulation on Friday following a hit to the elbow by a delivery from Prasidh Krishna. This forced him to seek medical attention, and he missed Saturday's training session when India's primary batters were practicing, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul put in a solid performance in the nets on Sunday, training for nearly three hours. Following two days of match simulation that pitted India's main XI against a mix of fringe and India A players, Rahul practiced on the WACA ground, spending an hour in the nets before a brief workout. Although he exhibited no signs of discomfort, he did not appear as fluent as he had before sustaining the elbow hit while opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rahul's improved condition coincides with news of Gill's unavailability for the Perth Test due to a thumb injury obtained on the second day of practice at slips. The opening lineup remains uncertain as it is unclear whether skipper Rohit Sharma will join the team ahead of the Perth Test, following the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, India completed its training at WACA and will resume at Optus Stadium on Tuesday, where the first Test is scheduled to start on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)