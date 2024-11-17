Rohit Sharma to Miss First Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Bumrah Steps Up

In a significant development for Indian cricket, team skipper Rohit Sharma will not participate in the opening Test against Australia in Perth. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sharma stays back home for the birth of his second child. Consequently, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the first match, scheduled to commence on November 22.

Sharma is expected to rejoin the team for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 4. Despite missing the Perth Test, Sharma will make his presence felt during the two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI ahead of the next Test, as part of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Adding to India's lineup concerns, Shubman Gill also remains doubtful for the initial Test, following a left-hand injury sustained during fielding in an intra-squad game. The extent of Gill's injury and his availability for the Perth Test remains unclear.

The high-profile Border-Gavaskar series kicks off on November 22, promising a string of enthralling matches. The traveling schedule includes a day-night Test in Adelaide and a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with the five-match series concluding at Sydney's iconic ground in early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)