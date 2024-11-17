Left Menu

Rohit Sharma to Miss First Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Bumrah Steps Up

India's Rohit Sharma misses the first Test against Australia due to personal reasons, with Jasprit Bumrah filling in as captain. Shubman Gill also faces uncertainty due to an injury. The Border-Gavaskar series kicks off on November 22 in Perth, promising thrilling cricket action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:39 IST
Rohit Sharma to Miss First Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Bumrah Steps Up
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant development for Indian cricket, team skipper Rohit Sharma will not participate in the opening Test against Australia in Perth. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sharma stays back home for the birth of his second child. Consequently, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the first match, scheduled to commence on November 22.

Sharma is expected to rejoin the team for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 4. Despite missing the Perth Test, Sharma will make his presence felt during the two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI ahead of the next Test, as part of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Adding to India's lineup concerns, Shubman Gill also remains doubtful for the initial Test, following a left-hand injury sustained during fielding in an intra-squad game. The extent of Gill's injury and his availability for the Perth Test remains unclear.

The high-profile Border-Gavaskar series kicks off on November 22, promising a string of enthralling matches. The traveling schedule includes a day-night Test in Adelaide and a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with the five-match series concluding at Sydney's iconic ground in early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024