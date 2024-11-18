Riyad Mahrez Returns to Glory in Algeria's Dominant Victory
Riyad Mahrez scored as Algeria ended their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 5-1 victory against Liberia. Despite a prior scoring drought, his contribution helped Algeria top their group. The qualifiers for the 2025 tournament in Morocco conclude with five spots remaining.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:17 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Riyad Mahrez marked his comeback to scoring form, leading Algeria to a commanding 5-1 victory over Liberia, capping off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a high note.
Algeria bounced back after an early setback, securing a comfortable win that saw them top Group E with 16 points, thanks to Mahrez's pivotal second goal. Despite a recent slump, his performance was instrumental in Algeria's triumph.
The 2025 tournament qualifiers in Morocco wrap up soon, with five spots still open. As of now, 19 countries have secured their places in the 24-team event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lando Norris Secures Pole Amid Chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying
Lando Norris Shines in Dramatic Sao Paulo GP Qualifying
IFC and MIGA Partner with Tanger Med Port to Expand Morocco’s Trade Hub with €400M Investment
Morocco's Population Boom: Census Insights 2024
Morocco's Sermon Dilemma: Balancing Freedom and Politics