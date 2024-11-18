Riyad Mahrez Returns to Glory in Algeria's Dominant Victory

Riyad Mahrez marked his comeback to scoring form, leading Algeria to a commanding 5-1 victory over Liberia, capping off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a high note.

Algeria bounced back after an early setback, securing a comfortable win that saw them top Group E with 16 points, thanks to Mahrez's pivotal second goal. Despite a recent slump, his performance was instrumental in Algeria's triumph.

The 2025 tournament qualifiers in Morocco wrap up soon, with five spots still open. As of now, 19 countries have secured their places in the 24-team event.

