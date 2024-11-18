Sports Digest: Triumphs, Upsets, and Memorable Moments

In recent sports news, Brayden Schenn's late overtime goal led the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Schenn's impressive wrist shot capped a thrilling comeback just days after their previous loss.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson expressed no regrets following his defeat to Jake Paul. Despite concerns over his health in June, Tyson returned to the ring at age 58, drawing mixed reactions from fans after his defeat at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In NBA action, a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Jayson Tatum secured the Boston Celtics' overtime win against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics' strong performance was led by Jaylen Brown's 27-point contribution, affirming their dominance in the matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)