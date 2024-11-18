Left Menu

Banter and Bonding: India's Intense Yet Playful Prep for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia in Perth, India's players and coaches engage in rigorous practices mixed with playful banter. Morn Morkel and Mohammed Siraj share a light moment during an intense intra-squad training, highlighting camaraderie amidst the pressure of a crucial tournament.

Updated: 18-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:18 IST
Banter and Bonding: India's Intense Yet Playful Prep for Border Gavaskar Trophy
Morne Morkel and Mohammed Siraj (Photo: BCCI).
  • Australia

In an engaging prelude to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, beginning on Friday in Perth, India's cricket team is intensifying its preparations with a mix of strategic rigour and light-hearted camaraderie. The five matches against Australia are pivotal, potentially clinching a spot in the third World Test Championship final.

In the midst of closed-door practice sessions, seasoned players like Mohammed Siraj, under the guidance of India's bowling coach Morn Morkel, are seen maintaining focus while also engaging in playful exchanges to alleviate pre-game pressures. These interactions represent the delicate balance of intensity and relaxation within the squad's environment.

A notable moment was captured when Siraj humorously interrupted Morkel during a media session, leading to a jovial acknowledgment from the coach. Hailing Siraj as a 'legend', Morkel praised his courageous mindset and vital role in India's bowling attack, expressing high hopes for his performance in the forthcoming series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

