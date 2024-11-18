Banter and Bonding: India's Intense Yet Playful Prep for Border Gavaskar Trophy

In an engaging prelude to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, beginning on Friday in Perth, India's cricket team is intensifying its preparations with a mix of strategic rigour and light-hearted camaraderie. The five matches against Australia are pivotal, potentially clinching a spot in the third World Test Championship final.

In the midst of closed-door practice sessions, seasoned players like Mohammed Siraj, under the guidance of India's bowling coach Morn Morkel, are seen maintaining focus while also engaging in playful exchanges to alleviate pre-game pressures. These interactions represent the delicate balance of intensity and relaxation within the squad's environment.

A notable moment was captured when Siraj humorously interrupted Morkel during a media session, leading to a jovial acknowledgment from the coach. Hailing Siraj as a 'legend', Morkel praised his courageous mindset and vital role in India's bowling attack, expressing high hopes for his performance in the forthcoming series.

(With inputs from agencies.)