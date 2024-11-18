Rallying for Recognition: Pickleball's Olympic Dream
The All India Pickleball Association seeks recognition as a National Sports Federation after hosting the inaugural World Pickleball Championship. The organization aims for Olympic status, preparing young players, and capitalizing on the affordability of equipment to boost the sport's popularity and development across India.
- Country:
- India
The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation following a successful hosting of the inaugural World Pickleball Championship, revealed chief Arvind Prabhoo on Monday.
The championship, which took place from November 12-17, attracted around 650 players from countries including Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore. AIPA has submitted the necessary documents to gain recognition and is optimistic about a positive ministry response. Prabhoo highlighted the challenge of not being an Olympic sport but is pushing for its inclusion in future Games.
The association is preparing young Indian players for potential Olympic participation, targeting the 2032 Games for inclusion. AIPA has made efforts to reduce equipment costs, making the sport more affordable and accessible, comparable to tennis and badminton. Furthermore, the sport's ease on the body and its growing popularity through sponsorships have supported its nationwide expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pickleball
- sports
- ministry
- championship
- Olympic
- AIPA
- recognition
- players
- equipment
- India
ALSO READ
Stalin Inaugurates 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam': Co-Working Haven in Chennai
India Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changing Move
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain's Global Recognition: Championing Alternative Medicine
Sikkim's Quest for ST Recognition: A Cultural Mission
India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Summer Olympics Gains Momentum