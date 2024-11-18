Left Menu

Rallying for Recognition: Pickleball's Olympic Dream

The All India Pickleball Association seeks recognition as a National Sports Federation after hosting the inaugural World Pickleball Championship. The organization aims for Olympic status, preparing young players, and capitalizing on the affordability of equipment to boost the sport's popularity and development across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:19 IST
Rallying for Recognition: Pickleball's Olympic Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation following a successful hosting of the inaugural World Pickleball Championship, revealed chief Arvind Prabhoo on Monday.

The championship, which took place from November 12-17, attracted around 650 players from countries including Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore. AIPA has submitted the necessary documents to gain recognition and is optimistic about a positive ministry response. Prabhoo highlighted the challenge of not being an Olympic sport but is pushing for its inclusion in future Games.

The association is preparing young Indian players for potential Olympic participation, targeting the 2032 Games for inclusion. AIPA has made efforts to reduce equipment costs, making the sport more affordable and accessible, comparable to tennis and badminton. Furthermore, the sport's ease on the body and its growing popularity through sponsorships have supported its nationwide expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024