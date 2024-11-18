Rallying for Recognition: Pickleball's Olympic Dream

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation following a successful hosting of the inaugural World Pickleball Championship, revealed chief Arvind Prabhoo on Monday.

The championship, which took place from November 12-17, attracted around 650 players from countries including Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore. AIPA has submitted the necessary documents to gain recognition and is optimistic about a positive ministry response. Prabhoo highlighted the challenge of not being an Olympic sport but is pushing for its inclusion in future Games.

The association is preparing young Indian players for potential Olympic participation, targeting the 2032 Games for inclusion. AIPA has made efforts to reduce equipment costs, making the sport more affordable and accessible, comparable to tennis and badminton. Furthermore, the sport's ease on the body and its growing popularity through sponsorships have supported its nationwide expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)