Madras International Karting Arena Achieves Global Recognition

The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving the prestigious CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification. This accolade elevates the facility to a select group of elite karting circuits worldwide.

Spanning 1.17 kilometers, MIKA holds the title of the longest karting track in India. Its versatile layout caters to competitive races, corporate events, and leisure activities, making it a focal point for karting enthusiasts. Madras Motor Sports Club highlighted the rigorous process of securing this certification, emphasizing the track's global standards and its blend of sharp turns and high-speed straights.

Praise from double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen and Indian F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who also contributed to the design, underscores the track's excellence. Certified valid for three years, the track met CIK-FIA's stringent safety guidelines. The facility is part of the Madras International Circuit, featuring an FIA Grade 2 racing track.

