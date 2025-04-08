Madras International Karting Arena Achieves Global Recognition
The Madras International Karting Arena in Sriperumbudur has secured CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, placing it among the top karting circuits globally. At 1.17 kilometers, it's the longest in India, designed for competitive racing as well as leisure. The track was praised by elite drivers, including Formula 1's Mika Hakkinen.
- Country:
- India
The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving the prestigious CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification. This accolade elevates the facility to a select group of elite karting circuits worldwide.
Spanning 1.17 kilometers, MIKA holds the title of the longest karting track in India. Its versatile layout caters to competitive races, corporate events, and leisure activities, making it a focal point for karting enthusiasts. Madras Motor Sports Club highlighted the rigorous process of securing this certification, emphasizing the track's global standards and its blend of sharp turns and high-speed straights.
Praise from double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen and Indian F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who also contributed to the design, underscores the track's excellence. Certified valid for three years, the track met CIK-FIA's stringent safety guidelines. The facility is part of the Madras International Circuit, featuring an FIA Grade 2 racing track.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- karting
- CIK-FIA
- MIKA
- Sriperumbudur
- India
- racing
- Formula1
- MikaHakkinen
- certification
- Madras
ALSO READ
Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Test of Trust for Foreign Investors in India
Lando Norris: Embracing the Battle for Formula One Supremacy
India Scraps $23 Billion Manufacturing Initiative Amid Manufacturing Hurdles
INDIA Alliance Unites Against Delimitation Before 2026
Rachin Ravindra Shines in CSK's Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians