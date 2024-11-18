Rivalry and Respect: Nathan Lyon's Tribute to Ashwin

In a candid reflection ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has credited his Indian counterpart, Ravichandran Ashwin, as one of his most influential 'coaches.' Lyon, who debuted in Test cricket alongside Ashwin in 2011, emphasized the learning he has garnered from their on-field encounters.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Lyon hailed Ashwin's adaptability and intelligence in the game, acknowledging the Indian bowler's achievements as a testament to his skill. As both prepare for their eighth Test meeting, Lyon shared insights into how closely studying Ashwin's technique has enriched his own game.

Looking ahead, Lyon expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming series, noting Australia's past World Test Championship victory as a morale booster. He highlighted the fierce competition anticipated from a recently challenged Indian side, underscoring the Australian team's ambition to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade-long wait.

