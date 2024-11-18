Spurs' Bentancur Faces Seven-Match Ban for Racist Comment

Rodrigo Bentancur, a key player for Tottenham Hotspur, has been dealt a seven-match suspension following a derogatory comment about South Koreans concerning his teammate Son Heung-min during a recent TV appearance. The English Football Association announced the decision on Monday.

Despite Bentancur's denial of the charge, an independent regulatory commission found the allegation proven. The commission imposed the suspension alongside a fine of £100,000 ($126,160), citing inappropriate and racially sensitive language that tarnished the reputation of the sport.

The incident originally occurred in June during a Uruguayan television show when Bentancur made an inappropriate remark about Son's relatives. Although the midfielder apologized immediately after the clip went viral, he later contested the charge, which was not viewed favorably. He will miss several key matches, including high-profile Premier League games, while remaining eligible for Europa League play.

