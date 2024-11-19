Left Menu

Alex Carey's Subtle Stance Shift Ignites Batting Surge

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has credited a minor adjustment to his batting stance for his outstanding performance in the Sheffield Shield matches, where he is currently the leading scorer. Entering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Carey is praised for being in his career-best form.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey attributes his exceptional performance in the Sheffield Shield to a small yet impactful change in his batting stance. Carey has scored an impressive 452 runs at an average of 90.4, leading the early rounds of the season and preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The slight modification involves positioning his hands higher, allowing more reaction time. Carey initially experimented with his stance during a six-month off-season, and felt an immediate improvement. Teammate Travis Head describes Carey as being in 'the best form' of his life and is confident he will play a crucial role in the upcoming series.

Despite facing competition from fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who joins the squad, Carey remains focused. He regards Inglis highly, emphasizing their friendship and shared history, and welcomes the competition he brings to the team.

