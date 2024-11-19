Alex Carey's Subtle Stance Shift Ignites Batting Surge
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has credited a minor adjustment to his batting stance for his outstanding performance in the Sheffield Shield matches, where he is currently the leading scorer. Entering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Carey is praised for being in his career-best form.
The slight modification involves positioning his hands higher, allowing more reaction time. Carey initially experimented with his stance during a six-month off-season, and felt an immediate improvement. Teammate Travis Head describes Carey as being in 'the best form' of his life and is confident he will play a crucial role in the upcoming series.
Despite facing competition from fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who joins the squad, Carey remains focused. He regards Inglis highly, emphasizing their friendship and shared history, and welcomes the competition he brings to the team.
