Rajat Patidar: RCB's Next Captaincy Hopeful for IPL 2025

In a strategic move ahead of IPL 2025, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has identified Rajat Patidar as a potential candidate for the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With the team opting not to retain Faf du Plessis, RCB is exploring fresh leadership options.

Uthappa's endorsement of Patidar is part of RCB's attempt to secure a captain who could guide the team for the next three to five years. Despite the availability of high-profile players like Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming mega auction, Uthappa argues that Patidar could be a surprising yet strategic choice for RCB.

RCB has strategically retained only three players—Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and uncapped seamer Yash Dayal—allowing them a substantial purse of Rs 83 crore to rebuild the squad. Former cricketer Saba Karim suggests that RCB use the Right To Match option to re-acquire talents like Mohammed Siraj and Will Jacks, underlining their versatility as key to forming a title-winning squad.

