Shane Watson Warns Australia: Provoking Kohli a Risky Play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In a strategic advisory, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has suggested that the national team avoid confrontations with Indian batsman Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Watson emphasized the extraordinary intensity Kohli displays when provoked, recalling its counterproductive effects on past Australian efforts.

Kohli, who has a formidable record in Australia with 1,352 runs in 13 Tests, is looking to overcome a recent slump in performance as the series begins at Optus Stadium. Watson highlighted Kohli's best performances, which come when he channels his fierce determination, urging Australia to let his fire 'fade out.'

On the Australian side, Watson expressed confidence in Steve Smith's potential impact, backing his return to the number four position after a brief stint as an opener. This change comes amidst strategic team adjustments as Australia braces for the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)