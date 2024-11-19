Left Menu

Ultra-Runners Triumph in Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race

Chris Lemke from Germany and Alice Williams from the UK emerged victorious in the men's and women's categories of the Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race, held in Darjeeling, India. The grueling race attracted participants from around the world and was marked by impressive performances.

In a thrilling finish to the Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race, German ultra-runner Chris Lemke and British runner Alice Williams secured top honors in the men's and women's categories. Held in the scenic backdrop of Darjeeling, the race attracted participants from across the globe, showcasing an extraordinary test of endurance and skill.

Lemke triumphed with a time of 17 hours 39 minutes, outpacing runner-up Maxime Gabrieau from France and South Africa's Murray Frazer, who finished third. Williams led the women's section, crossing the finish line in 21 hours 30 minutes, followed by Stephanie Bancroft in second place.

The prestigious event saw competitors from countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, South Africa, and India. The race commenced under the guidance of Sashastra Seema Bal's DIG Balwan Singh, with race director C S Pandey overseeing the proceedings.

