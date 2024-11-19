Left Menu

Gerald Coetzee Faces Reprimand: T20 Tensions in Johannesburg

South African cricketer Gerald Coetzee faced disciplinary action for showing dissent towards an umpire's decision during a T20 match against India. The incident occurred in Johannesburg, resulting in an official reprimand and a demerit point. Coetzee accepted the charge, avoiding a formal hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:19 IST
Gerald Coetzee Faces Reprimand: T20 Tensions in Johannesburg
Gerald Coetzee
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been officially reprimanded for dissent during the fourth T20 International against India in Johannesburg, according to the ICC's announcement on Tuesday. The young cricketer's frustration bubbled over following a delivery ruled 'wide', leading to an inappropriate comment directed at the umpire.

The ICC revealed Coetzee breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits dissent towards umpire decisions in international matches. The pacer admitted his fault and accepted the punishment, which included a formal reprimand and the addition of one demerit point to his disciplinary record.

The match's officials, including on-field umpires Allahudien Paleker and Stephen Harris, cited Coetzee for the infringement. The sanction, overseen by Andy Pycroft from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminated the need for a hearing. Additional breaches could lead to more severe penalties, such as suspension from future games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024