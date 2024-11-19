Left Menu

England Rugby Squad Shake-Up Ahead of Japan Clash

Wing Cadan Murley and flanker Tom Curry have been added to England's squad for their upcoming match against Japan. They replace Elliot Daly and Charlie Ewels. Injured Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso remains out. England's head coach Steve Borthwick is set to announce the final lineup on Friday.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Wing Cadan Murley and flanker Tom Curry have been included in England's 36-player squad for Sunday's much-anticipated match against Japan at Twickenham. This shift sees them replacing the duo Elliott Daly and Charlie Ewels.

Cadan Murley, aged 25, hails from Harlequins, and the 26-year-old Curry is a prominent player for Sale Sharks in the Premiership. However, Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, unfortunately, remains sidelined due to a head injury.

All eyes are now on England's head coach Steve Borthwick, who is poised to reveal the finalized team on Friday. The selection highlights a mix of experienced players such as George Ford of Sale Sharks and newcomers like Fin Baxter from Harlequins, offering a promising lineup against Japan.

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

