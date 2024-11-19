England Rugby Squad Shake-Up Ahead of Japan Clash

In a strategic move, Wing Cadan Murley and flanker Tom Curry have been included in England's 36-player squad for Sunday's much-anticipated match against Japan at Twickenham. This shift sees them replacing the duo Elliott Daly and Charlie Ewels.

Cadan Murley, aged 25, hails from Harlequins, and the 26-year-old Curry is a prominent player for Sale Sharks in the Premiership. However, Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, unfortunately, remains sidelined due to a head injury.

All eyes are now on England's head coach Steve Borthwick, who is poised to reveal the finalized team on Friday. The selection highlights a mix of experienced players such as George Ford of Sale Sharks and newcomers like Fin Baxter from Harlequins, offering a promising lineup against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)