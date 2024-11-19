Hendrikse Brothers to Make Springbok History Against Wales

In a historic lineup, South Africa has announced that brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse will play together for the first time against Wales in Cardiff this Saturday. This will mark an important milestone for the Springboks as they field the siblings in the same match for the first time.

Jaden Hendrikse, who is already a Rugby World Cup winner, will bring his experience to the scrumhalf position. His brother Jordan, only earning his third test cap, previously debuted against Wales in June. Their inclusion signifies a balance of youth and experience, ensuring continuity and innovation in the squad selection.

The Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus, expressed enthusiasm about the lineup, noting Jordan's potential to dictate play alongside Jaden. The squad reflects strategic selection, offering the team flexibility with players like Cameron Hanekom, who showcases versatility in various forward positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)