Left Menu

Japan Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup Amidst Thrilling Asian Qualifiers

Japan secured a 3-1 victory over China in World Cup qualifiers, strengthening their lead in Group C. With strong performances from players like Koki Ogawa, Japan is on the cusp of their eighth consecutive finals appearance. Iran and South Korea also demonstrated resilience in their matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST
Japan Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup Amidst Thrilling Asian Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's relentless pursuit of a spot in the 2026 World Cup saw them triumph over China with a 3-1 victory in Xiamen. The Japanese team, led by Hajime Moriyasu, fortified their lead in Group C, with Koki Ogawa's double-header showcasing their prowess.

In thrilling Asian qualifiers, Iran narrowly defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-2, thanks to a key header from Sardar Azmoun. Meanwhile, South Korea was held to a 1-1 draw by Palestine, as Son Heung-min ensured his team's equalizer.

Group standings saw significant shifts with Indonesia beating Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan securing a win over North Korea. As competition intensifies, Japan stands 10 points clear at the top, eyeing their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024