Japan Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup Amidst Thrilling Asian Qualifiers

Japan's relentless pursuit of a spot in the 2026 World Cup saw them triumph over China with a 3-1 victory in Xiamen. The Japanese team, led by Hajime Moriyasu, fortified their lead in Group C, with Koki Ogawa's double-header showcasing their prowess.

In thrilling Asian qualifiers, Iran narrowly defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-2, thanks to a key header from Sardar Azmoun. Meanwhile, South Korea was held to a 1-1 draw by Palestine, as Son Heung-min ensured his team's equalizer.

Group standings saw significant shifts with Indonesia beating Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan securing a win over North Korea. As competition intensifies, Japan stands 10 points clear at the top, eyeing their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.

