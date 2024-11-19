Japan Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup Amidst Thrilling Asian Qualifiers
Japan secured a 3-1 victory over China in World Cup qualifiers, strengthening their lead in Group C. With strong performances from players like Koki Ogawa, Japan is on the cusp of their eighth consecutive finals appearance. Iran and South Korea also demonstrated resilience in their matches.
Japan's relentless pursuit of a spot in the 2026 World Cup saw them triumph over China with a 3-1 victory in Xiamen. The Japanese team, led by Hajime Moriyasu, fortified their lead in Group C, with Koki Ogawa's double-header showcasing their prowess.
In thrilling Asian qualifiers, Iran narrowly defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-2, thanks to a key header from Sardar Azmoun. Meanwhile, South Korea was held to a 1-1 draw by Palestine, as Son Heung-min ensured his team's equalizer.
Group standings saw significant shifts with Indonesia beating Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan securing a win over North Korea. As competition intensifies, Japan stands 10 points clear at the top, eyeing their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)