Left Menu

Lautaro Martínez's Winning Strike Keeps Argentina Ahead in World Cup Qualifiers

Lautaro Martínez scored a crucial goal to secure Argentina's 1-0 victory over Peru, boosting their chances for the 2026 World Cup. The win keeps Argentina leading the South American qualifiers. Meanwhile, Brazil struggled against Uruguay in a 1-1 draw. Other results included wins for Ecuador and Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:39 IST
Lautaro Martínez's Winning Strike Keeps Argentina Ahead in World Cup Qualifiers
Lautaro Martínez

In a thrilling South American qualifying match in Buenos Aires, Lautaro Martínez's solitary goal earned Argentina a 1-0 victory over Peru, edging them closer to the 2026 World Cup. Despite Lionel Messi's subdued performance, Martínez's goal marked his 32nd for the national team, equaling the legendary Diego Maradona.

Elsewhere, Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in Salvador. Federico Valverde struck first for Uruguay, while Gerson leveled for Brazil in a match that left fans booing. Brazil remains fifth in the standings and anticipates Neymar's return from injury.

Other qualifiers saw Ecuador secure a 1-0 victory against Colombia and Chile's spirited 4-2 triumph over Venezuela. With several teams still in contention, the road to World Cup qualification remains fiercely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024