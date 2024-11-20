Lautaro Martínez's Winning Strike Keeps Argentina Ahead in World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling South American qualifying match in Buenos Aires, Lautaro Martínez's solitary goal earned Argentina a 1-0 victory over Peru, edging them closer to the 2026 World Cup. Despite Lionel Messi's subdued performance, Martínez's goal marked his 32nd for the national team, equaling the legendary Diego Maradona.

Elsewhere, Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in Salvador. Federico Valverde struck first for Uruguay, while Gerson leveled for Brazil in a match that left fans booing. Brazil remains fifth in the standings and anticipates Neymar's return from injury.

Other qualifiers saw Ecuador secure a 1-0 victory against Colombia and Chile's spirited 4-2 triumph over Venezuela. With several teams still in contention, the road to World Cup qualification remains fiercely competitive.

