Dramatic Qualifiers: Tanzania's Shock Win Secures Africa Cup Spot
Tanzania secured a stunning qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Guinea 1-0. Botswana and Mozambique also qualified for the tournament in Morocco. Guinea and Ghana were notable absentees having failed to progress. The tournament features 24 teams and runs from December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.
Tanzania stunned Guinean fans with a 1-0 victory, a decisive win that secured their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations for only the fourth time. Serhou Guirassy's absence due to Tanzania's unexpected triumph will be felt deeply by Guinea, as the AFCON lineup solidifies.
Joining Tanzania in the qualifiers are Botswana, ending a 12-year wait, and Mozambique, all eager for the competition set in Morocco. Botswana finished with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, clinching Group C runner-up status.
While four-time champion Ghana experienced disappointment, missing out for the first time since 2004, the tournament sees other regular heavyweights like Egypt and Nigeria ensuring their places for the highly anticipated event scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026 in Morocco.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- Africa Cup of Nations
- Tanzania
- Guinea
- Morocco
- qualification
- soccer
- football
- AFCON
- Guirassy
- Ghana
