Tragic Roadside Training Accident Claims Young Life

A tragic accident occurred when a truck hit three 15-year-old girls training for a school sports event on a service road in Madhya Pradesh. One girl, Anjali Pal, was killed, and two others were injured. The lack of a local sports ground forces the use of unsafe training routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:07 IST
Tragic Roadside Training Accident Claims Young Life
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl lost her life while two others sustained injuries during their training for a school sports event in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. The mishap occurred when a truck struck the group as they jogged along a service road.

The accident took place at approximately 5 am near Kankar village on the Agra-Mumbai highway, according to officials overseeing the Satanwada police station area. The deceased, identified as Anjali Pal, a diligent student with aspirations of becoming a police officer, was accompanied by two other girls during their routine training session.

The driver fled the scene after the collision, but authorities have since seized the truck involved. The injured youths are currently receiving medical attention. The lack of adequate sports facilities in the area compels local youths to use the service road for training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

