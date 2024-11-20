Messi's Magic Set to Dazzle Kerala: Argentina Football Team to Play Friendly Matches

The Kerala government has announced that the Argentina national football team, including superstar Lionel Messi, will play two international friendly matches in the state next year.

Addressing the media, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed that this sporting event will occur under full government supervision, with logistical and financial support from local traders.

The exact venues and opponents are yet to be finalized, but the matches are expected to draw massive crowds, highlighting Kerala's significant support for the Argentina team.

(With inputs from agencies.)