Messi's Magic Set to Dazzle Kerala: Argentina Football Team to Play Friendly Matches
The Kerala government has announced that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for two international friendly matches. The event will be fully organized under state supervision, with financial support from local traders. Venue and date specifics will be confirmed later.
Updated: 20-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:27 IST
The Kerala government has announced that the Argentina national football team, including superstar Lionel Messi, will play two international friendly matches in the state next year.
Addressing the media, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed that this sporting event will occur under full government supervision, with logistical and financial support from local traders.
The exact venues and opponents are yet to be finalized, but the matches are expected to draw massive crowds, highlighting Kerala's significant support for the Argentina team.
