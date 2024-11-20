Left Menu

Soccer Safety Failures Surge as Report Exposes Legal Violations

A recent report highlights the failure of professional soccer to adhere to safety standards, violating legal frameworks at various levels. It serves as evidence in a complaint against FIFA for overburdening players with an increasingly packed soccer calendar, impacting player well-being and legal obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:45 IST
Soccer Safety Failures Surge as Report Exposes Legal Violations
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:

A report released on Wednesday reveals significant lapses in professional soccer's adherence to required safety standards, flagging violations at both European and global levels.

Conducted by KU Leuven for FIFPRO, the research backs a joint complaint against FIFA by FIFPRO Europe, European Leagues, and LaLiga, accusing soccer's governing body of calendar mismanagement that harms player welfare.

The findings underscore that the football industry must comply with Occupational Safety and Health standards, analogous to other sectors, as players endure high-stress environments exacerbated by an expanding competition schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024