Soccer Safety Failures Surge as Report Exposes Legal Violations
A recent report highlights the failure of professional soccer to adhere to safety standards, violating legal frameworks at various levels. It serves as evidence in a complaint against FIFA for overburdening players with an increasingly packed soccer calendar, impacting player well-being and legal obligations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:45 IST
A report released on Wednesday reveals significant lapses in professional soccer's adherence to required safety standards, flagging violations at both European and global levels.
Conducted by KU Leuven for FIFPRO, the research backs a joint complaint against FIFA by FIFPRO Europe, European Leagues, and LaLiga, accusing soccer's governing body of calendar mismanagement that harms player welfare.
The findings underscore that the football industry must comply with Occupational Safety and Health standards, analogous to other sectors, as players endure high-stress environments exacerbated by an expanding competition schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record 1,574 Players Register for IPL 2025 Auction in Saudi Arabia
FIFA's Transfer Tug-of-War: Navigating Club World Cup Challenges
Bowlers' Showdown: ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees Unveiled
Triumphant Trio: Kerr, Wolvaardt, and Dottin Vie for ICC Women's Player of the Month
Trump's Prospective Cabinet Choices: Key Players and Positions