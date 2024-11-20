Soccer Safety Failures Surge as Report Exposes Legal Violations

A report released on Wednesday reveals significant lapses in professional soccer's adherence to required safety standards, flagging violations at both European and global levels.

Conducted by KU Leuven for FIFPRO, the research backs a joint complaint against FIFA by FIFPRO Europe, European Leagues, and LaLiga, accusing soccer's governing body of calendar mismanagement that harms player welfare.

The findings underscore that the football industry must comply with Occupational Safety and Health standards, analogous to other sectors, as players endure high-stress environments exacerbated by an expanding competition schedule.

