Mumbai Gears Up with Star Players for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are set to boost Mumbai's squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy group stage matches. They will join the team against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Yashasvi Jaiswal might also participate, while Rohit Sharma will play in the initial matches.
India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, alongside all-rounder Shivam Dube, is anticipated to reinforce Mumbai's lineup in the concluding group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
After contributing to India's 3-1 series win against South Africa, Yadav and Dube are expected to play against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8 in Jaipur, as per sources from the Mumbai Cricket Association.
Placed in Group C, Mumbai faces competition from teams like Punjab and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, recovering from gastritis, and Rohit Sharma, focusing on ODIs, are anticipated to join the team's upcoming engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
