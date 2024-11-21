Cummins Leads Aussies Against India in High-Stakes Border-Gavaskar Series

As the Australian cricket team gears up for their first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Captain Pat Cummins is confident in his team's preparations. Cummins emphasizes the role of Mitchell Marsh, who is expected to contribute with both bat and ball, easing the workload on frontline bowlers.

Reflecting on the upcoming matches, Cummins, who recently led Australia to victories in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, faces the daunting task of breaking a 10-year series drought against India. He also aims to prevent a third consecutive series loss to the visitors at home.

Meanwhile, India's captain is determined to bounce back from a disappointing 0-3 series whitewash at home against New Zealand. The Australian and Indian squads are both filled with talent, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested series.

(With inputs from agencies.)