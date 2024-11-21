Left Menu

Pace Commanders Clash: Cummins vs Bumrah in Perth Showdown

Australia's Pat Cummins anticipates an exciting cricket moment as fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. With Bumrah stepping up due to Rohit Sharma's absence, both captains symbolize a rare trend of pacers in leadership roles, promising a thrilling encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:40 IST
Pace Commanders Clash: Cummins vs Bumrah in Perth Showdown
Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed his excitement as India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to lead his side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. The sight of two fast bowlers as captains sets a unique tone, highlighting a rare leadership trend in Test cricket.

Since assuming Australia's ODI and Test captaincy, Cummins has achieved significant milestones. He advocated for more fast bowlers to take leadership roles, referencing Tim Southee's time as New Zealand's Test captain. In a pre-match press conference, Cummins stated, 'It's great to see. Pacers as captains should happen more often. It's rare, but I look forward to it.'

Jasprit Bumrah echoed Cummins' sentiments, praising the Australian skipper's accomplishments. 'I've always supported pacers as captains. They've shown tactical brilliance. Pat has done a phenomenal job. Hopefully, this marks a new tradition,' Bumrah said. As Bumrah leads India due to Rohit Sharma's unavailability, he eyes victory in Perth, a challenging venue for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024