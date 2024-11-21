Pace Commanders Clash: Cummins vs Bumrah in Perth Showdown

Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed his excitement as India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to lead his side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. The sight of two fast bowlers as captains sets a unique tone, highlighting a rare leadership trend in Test cricket.

Since assuming Australia's ODI and Test captaincy, Cummins has achieved significant milestones. He advocated for more fast bowlers to take leadership roles, referencing Tim Southee's time as New Zealand's Test captain. In a pre-match press conference, Cummins stated, 'It's great to see. Pacers as captains should happen more often. It's rare, but I look forward to it.'

Jasprit Bumrah echoed Cummins' sentiments, praising the Australian skipper's accomplishments. 'I've always supported pacers as captains. They've shown tactical brilliance. Pat has done a phenomenal job. Hopefully, this marks a new tradition,' Bumrah said. As Bumrah leads India due to Rohit Sharma's unavailability, he eyes victory in Perth, a challenging venue for visitors.

