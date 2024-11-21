Left Menu

Elvis Smylie Takes Lead at Australian PGA Championship

Elvis Smylie, a 22-year-old golfer, leads the Australian PGA Championship by a stroke after a stellar six-under-par 65 in the opening round. Despite challenging weather conditions, major winners Cameron Smith and Jason Day are trailing, while Min Woo Lee fights to stay in contention.

Elvis Smylie, a young Australian golfer, surprised the field by taking the lead at the Australian PGA Championship with a remarkable six-under-par 65. The early conditions favored Smylie, who surged with three birdies in his final four holes at the rain-affected Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Challengers including Swiss Joel Girrbach and Frenchman Victor Perez are just behind with scores of 66. Meanwhile, renowned golfers Cameron Smith and Jason Day find themselves in a tie for third, a stroke further back. The tournament attracted large crowds, allowing local fans to support their homegrown talents despite adverse weather conditions.

Smith and Day, grouped with defending champion Min Woo Lee, created a thrilling spectacle for attendees. Lee faced setbacks despite a strong start, battling back into contention with shared leadership before slipping due to a bogey. The inconsistent weather added an unpredictable element to an intense first round of play.

