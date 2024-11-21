New Torchbearer for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Sumair Ahmad Syed has been appointed as the chief operating officer of the ICC Champions Trophy by the Pakistan Cricket Board, despite ambiguity over the event's organization due to India's reluctance to participate. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is optimistic about the board's ability to host the event in Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that Sumair Ahmad Syed has taken the role of chief operating officer for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This appointment comes amid prevailing uncertainty regarding the tournament's organization early next year.
In a statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the board's determination to host the event entirely in Pakistan. Challenges remain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its unwillingness to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the competition.
Naqvi expressed confidence in Syed's abilities, praising him as an "exceptionally organised professional" with significant administrative expertise. Syed stated, "Stadium upgrades are almost complete, and discussions with ICC are ongoing as preparations progress."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Cricket
- ICC
- Champions Trophy
- PCB
- Sumair Ahmad Syed
- India
- Hosting
- Naqvi
- BCCI
ALSO READ
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal
Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India
Suhas Subramanyam: Making History and Strengthening US-India Ties
Indian Markets Rise Amid US Election Uncertainty