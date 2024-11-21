Tumultuous Exit: Martino Resigns After Miami's Playoff Upset

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has announced his resignation as head coach of Inter Miami, multiple media outlets reported. The move follows Miami's unexpected exit from the MLS Cup Playoffs, where they were defeated by Atlanta United in the first round.

This resignation is surprising given Miami's dominant 74-point performance in the regular season, which had positioned them as favorites to claim the championship. However, their hopes were dashed in a shock defeat to the ninth-seed Atlanta team earlier this month.

Martino, who has previously coached Lionel Messi at both Barcelona and with the Argentina national team, joined Miami just last year. He is expected to address his decision at a press conference on Friday alongside Managing Owner Jorge Mas, citing personal reasons for his departure.

